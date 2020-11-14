Frederick MASLEN

Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Service
Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Death Notice

MASLEN,
Frederick Desmond (Des):
(Reg. No 3055330, Sgt, RAF): Peacefully at home on Thursday, November 12, 2020, aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of Ros Birnie, much loved Dad and father-in-law of Jeff and Angelika, Nicole and Stephen Hill, Bruce and Cara (Sydney). Loved 'Gramp' of Allegra, and Selina; James and Savannah, and Mitchell; Evie, Lucianna, and Laila. Sincere thanks to Dr Paul O'Gorman of Halswell Health for his great support, and his wonderful care of Des over many years. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Des Maslen, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service to Celebrate Des' life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, November 19, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.

Published in The Press on Nov. 14, 2020
