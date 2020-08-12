JOHNSTON,
Frederick James (Fred):
On August 10, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 26 years. Forever loved soulmate of Lauren, loved son of Gibb, much loved son and step-son of Liz and Mike, adored brother of Kate, Tom, Millie, and Matt. Adored grandson of George and the late Heather Hodges, and the late David and Margaret Johnston. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of the BMTU, Christchurch Hospital for their care of Fred. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Fred Johnston, C/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Celebration of Fred's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, August 14, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Aug. 12, 2020