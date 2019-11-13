FORD,
Frederick John (John):
Archdeacon Emeritus
Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, on Friday, November 8, 2019, in his 94th year. Son of the late Reginald and Olive Ford (Nelson), brother of the Rev. Rex Ford and brother-in-law of Dorothy, brother of the late Selwyn and Jean, and uncle of Joanne (Melbourne), Christopher (Picton), and Jonathan (Auckland). Special thanks to the staff at Diana Isaac Village, St John Ambulance, and Christchurch Hospital for their care and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late John Ford, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to give thanks for John's life will be held in All Souls Anglican Church, 30 Church Lane, Merivale, on Tuesday, November 19, at 11.00am. Thereafter private cremation.
Published in The Press on Nov. 13, 2019