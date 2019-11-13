Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick FORD. View Sign Service Information Service 11:00 a.m. All Souls Anglican Church 30 Church Lane Merivale View Map Death Notice



Frederick John (John):

Archdeacon Emeritus

Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, on Friday, November 8, 2019, in his 94th year. Son of the late Reginald and Olive Ford (Nelson), brother of the Rev. Rex Ford and brother-in-law of Dorothy, brother of the late Selwyn and Jean, and uncle of Joanne (Melbourne), Christopher (Picton), and Jonathan (Auckland). Special thanks to the staff at Diana Isaac Village, St John Ambulance, and Christchurch Hospital for their care and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late John Ford, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to give thanks for John's life will be held in All Souls Anglican Church, 30 Church Lane, Merivale, on Tuesday, November 19, at 11.00am. Thereafter private cremation.







FORD,Frederick John (John):Archdeacon EmeritusPassed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, on Friday, November 8, 2019, in his 94th year. Son of the late Reginald and Olive Ford (Nelson), brother of the Rev. Rex Ford and brother-in-law of Dorothy, brother of the late Selwyn and Jean, and uncle of Joanne (Melbourne), Christopher (Picton), and Jonathan (Auckland). Special thanks to the staff at Diana Isaac Village, St John Ambulance, and Christchurch Hospital for their care and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late John Ford, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to give thanks for John's life will be held in All Souls Anglican Church, 30 Church Lane, Merivale, on Tuesday, November 19, at 11.00am. Thereafter private cremation. Published in The Press on Nov. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers