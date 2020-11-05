EVANS, Frederick Cyril:
Peacefully on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Oxford Hospital. Aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Beverley (nee Paulger). Loved father and father-in-law of Fiona, Philip, Michele, and Chris and Tanya. Loved poppa of his 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Rose, Ray, Denise, Pam, Lyn, and Pete. Donations to the Oxford Ambulance Service would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The family wish to thank the staff at the Oxford Hospital for their care and support of Fred and the family. A celebration of Fred's life will be held at Northbrook Chapel and Rossburn Receptions, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road), Rangiora, on Friday, November 6, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Nov. 5, 2020