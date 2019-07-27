DERBYSHIRE,
Frederick Keith (Keith):
05.11.1933 - 19.07.2019
Adored husband of the late Norma, loved and loving father of Lynne and the late Paul and Phillipa, loving grandad or gargan to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thank you to Dr Richard Newman and to the wonderful staff at Nurse Maude Hospital. As to his wishes, a private cremation has been held and a memorial celebrating Keith's life will be held at Fendalton Bowling Club, on July 29, at 10.00am. All correspondence to 3/93 Sherborne Street, St Albans.
