Service Information
Westland Funeral Services
134 Tainui St
Greymouth, West Coast
037680250
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Westland Funeral Services
134 Tainui St
Greymouth, West Coast
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Memorial Park Cemetery
Gladstone
View Map
Death Notice

COWAN,
Frederick Charles (Fred):
Passed away peacefully on August 20, 2020, at Te Nikau Grey Hospital, aged 85. Dearly loved husband of Kath, loved brother and brother-in-law of Trevor and Heidi (Perth), and the late Jim, loved brother-in-law of Shirley (deceased), and Mike and Fran, a treasured uncle, great-uncle, a loved cousin and good friend. Messages to 6 Mawhera Street, Dobson, Greymouth 7805. A Service to celebrate Fred's life will be held in the William Sampson Memorial Chapel, 134 Tainui Street, Greymouth, on Wednesday at 2.00pm. Fred will then be laid to rest at the Memorial Park Cemetery, Gladstone.

Published in The Press on Aug. 22, 2020
