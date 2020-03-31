Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick BURTON. View Sign Death Notice



Frederick John (Fred):

Fred caught his last wave, and danced his last dance when he passed away peacefully at his home of 65 years in Dunedin, on March 30, 2020, after a long battle with cancer, in his 95th year. Dearly loved and cherished husband of the late Raylene for 59 years, loved father and father-in-law of Peter and Margaret (Oamaru), Stephen (Dunedin), and loved Grandad Fred of Jack (Oamaru). Loved son of Joseph Walter and Alice Mary Burton (both dec), loved brother and brother-in-law of Daph and Cyril Torrance (both dec), Walter (Wally) Burton (dec), Nola (Fran) Davies (dec), Eve and Algie Lawrence (both dec), Harold (Mick) (dec) and June Burton (Christchurch), Val and Ted Corry (both dec), Gwenda and Glen Bailey (both dec), Graeme and Jenny Brown (Dunedin), and loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Fred was also a great friend to all in his many roles over many years, including during and after his working life at Laurenson's Bakery. A very heartfelt thanks from the family must go to Fred's youngest son Stephen for all his patience, time and effort in caring for Dad at home during his illness. Without Steve's skill and expertise Dad's wish to stay at home could not have eventuated. Special thanks to the Otago Hospice team, Healthcare NZ, the Community District Nursing Service and to the caring staff at Dunedin Public Hospital, during Fred's many trips to the "Hospital Hilton" (as Fred called it!). Fred was a respected and dedicated member of the St Kilda Surf Life-saving Club ("In it for Life….75+ years) as well as a respected life member of the NZ Surf Life-saving Association. Fred was an Otago representative Indoor Basketball Association team member (mid 1940's) and he remained an active member for many years. Along with sporting achievements, Fred and his wife Raylene were gold medal ballroom dancers and together they made many lifelong friends through this and their Sequence dancing clubs in later years. Fred will be missed and remembered with fond affection by all who knew him. After the lifting of the Covid-19 restrictions a memorial service for Fred will be arranged. Tributes can be left at

