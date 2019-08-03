BRANSON,
Frederick William:
Promoted to Glory on July 31, 2019, 81 years young. Much loved husband of Val, and father and father-in-law of Dominiq, Darren, David and Kath, Lisa and Jeff, Janette, Shelley and Mark, Angelina, Salena and Rob. Loved by his grandchildren Kerry, Davey, Lissy, Cailin, Lewis, Nathaniel, Ruby and Leo.
At rest with his son Dom -
'til we meet again.
Service to be held at the Celebration Church, 81 Bickerton Street, Wainoni, Christchurch, on Tuesday, August 6, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 3, 2019