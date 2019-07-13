HORNUNG, Freda Eleanor:
Passed away peacefully on July 4, 2019, at Burwood Hospital, just short of her 91st birthday, with her loving family at her side. Dearly loved wife of the late Geoff, and loved mother and mother-in-law of Carol and Colin, and Garry. Much loved Nana of Jason (deceased), Daniel, and Sean, and great-grandmother. Much loved sister of all her brothers and sisters (deceased), and loved aunty of all her neices and nephews. Cherished and special friend of Maureen.
Forever in our hearts.
A special thank you to all the staff at Thorrington Village for their wonderful care of Mum for nearly fourteen years. A private cremation has taken place.
Published in The Press on July 13, 2019