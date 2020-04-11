HIGGINS, Freda Irene:
On April 8, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Public Hospital, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Fred. Caring mother and mother-in-law of Ross and Pam. Proud and loving Nana of her grandchildren, Jason and his wife Rachel, and great-Nana of Alex. Loved Nana of Shaun and his partner Rheanna, and Kyla. Thanks to Dr Kathy Davey and Dr Charlotte Clifton and staff at the Avonhead Surgery and all the staff at Christchurch Hospital and Ashburton Hospital for their amazing care. Thanks also to friends and wonderful neighbours who cared so much, and to Nurse Maude staff and to the staff at Woodcote Retirement Village for your kindness and caring. Messages to The Family of Freda Higgins, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Donations to St John Ambulance (Canterbury division) would be appreciated and may be made online to bit.ly/fihiggins0804 Due to Covid-19 a private cremation has been held, with a Memorial service for Freda planned at a future date.
Published in The Press on Apr. 11, 2020