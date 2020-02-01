Acknowledgment

STEVENS, Fred:

STEVENS, Judith:

The family of the late Fred and Judith Stevens would like to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to all those who offered messages of support and sympathy over the past months and for the kind donations to the Southland Hospice and NZ Stroke Foundation. Huge thanks to Doctors Baillie and Corkill and their team, Ian Wallace, Access Home Help, Hospice, and the staff of Clare House; whose care and support enabled Fred and Judith to live their retirement years just as they wished. Helen and John, Linda and Clarence, Rachel and Bevan, Sarah and Steven, Mark and Charlotte, the grandchildren and great-grandchildren would like to thank all of you who shared Fred and Judith's journey to the end and in the remembrance of their life.



Please take this as a personal acknowledgement as we are unable to thank everyone individually.





