HUGHEY, Fred:
Barbara and Neil Hesson, Christopher and Heather Hughey, and their families, would like to thank everyone for their lovely messages, cards, phone calls and expressions of sympathy after Fred sadly passed away. Fred was a loved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law and uncle and is sadly missed. We really appreciate the support we have received at this difficult time. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement. A memorial service to celebrate Fred's life will be held at a later time.
Published in The Press on May 16, 2020