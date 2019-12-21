WEBER, Franz (Frank):
On December 17, 2019, passed away peacefully at Cashmere View Rest Home, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Mahlon, much loved stepfather of Liane, Jonathan, and Robert, and loved grandpa and great-grandpa.
A talented artist and musician who will be forever loved
and remembered.
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Frank Weber, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Frank's wishes, a private cremation has taken place.
Published in The Press on Dec. 21, 2019