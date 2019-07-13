WEBBER,
Franklyn Francis (Frank):
Passed peacefully, on July 9, 2019, at St Allisa Life Care, aged 76 years. Much loved husband of Brenda. Treasured father and father-in-law of Juliet and Keri, Angela and Jared, Judith and the late Ryan and Scott. Beloved grandfather of Noa and Ngaikiha, Ravie, Fenn and Lani, and Regan and Leon. The family wish to thank the staff at St Allisa for their care and support. Messages for the family may be sent c/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A service to farewell Frank will be held at the Christchurch Crematorium Chapel, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on July 13, 2019