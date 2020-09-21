Frank TAYLOR

Guest Book
  • "To Jennifer and Family We're saddened to hear of the sudden..."
    - Ted Bland
  • "The Callanan family are sorry for your loss.Our condolences..."
    - Glen Callanan
  • "Its been around 50 years since I last saw Frank but I have..."
  • "Deepest Sympathy to the Taylor Family Regards Phil and..."
  • "Deepest Sympathy to Jenny and family from members West..."
Service Information
Westland Funeral Services
134 Tainui St
Greymouth, West Coast
037680250
Death Notice

TAYLOR, Frank Powell:
Passed away unexpectedly at his home in Runanga on September 19, 2020, in his 81st year. Deeply loved husband of Jenny, cherished dad and father-in-law of Carol and David Scott, Brenda and Split Lavery, and Helen Taylor and Rosco, loved Grandad Frank of Andrew and Kaitlin, Elizabeth, Tayla and Phill, Jack and Kelly, Matthew, and Samuel, loved Great-Grandad of Rakaia, Kaelyn, and Isabelle, precious brother and brother-in-law of the late Anne and George Teasdale, loved brother-in-law of Ron Davy, Jill and Ted Hockley, Helen and Laurie Hall, Kay and Ken Lindbom, and the late Norman and Margaret Davy, Pat and Simon Callanan, and Mona and Jim Cosgrove, a "Dear, Kind, Sweet and Lovely Uncle Frank", loved cousin and a friend of many. In lieu of flowers donations to St John would be appreciated and can be made at the Service or posted to PO Box 508, Greymouth 7840. Messages to 12 Carroll Street, Runanga 7803. A Funeral Service to celebrate Frank's life will be held on his 81st birthday in the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Tainui Street, Greymouth, on Wednesday at 2.00pm followed by cremation on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium.

logo
Published in The Press on Sept. 21, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.