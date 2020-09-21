Guest Book View Sign Service Information Westland Funeral Services 134 Tainui St Greymouth , West Coast 037680250 Death Notice



Passed away unexpectedly at his home in Runanga on September 19, 2020, in his 81st year. Deeply loved husband of Jenny, cherished dad and father-in-law of Carol and David Scott, Brenda and Split Lavery, and Helen Taylor and Rosco, loved Grandad Frank of Andrew and Kaitlin, Elizabeth, Tayla and Phill, Jack and Kelly, Matthew, and Samuel, loved Great-Grandad of Rakaia, Kaelyn, and Isabelle, precious brother and brother-in-law of the late Anne and George Teasdale, loved brother-in-law of Ron Davy, Jill and Ted Hockley, Helen and Laurie Hall, Kay and Ken Lindbom, and the late Norman and Margaret Davy, Pat and Simon Callanan, and Mona and Jim Cosgrove, a "Dear, Kind, Sweet and Lovely Uncle Frank", loved cousin and a friend of many. In lieu of flowers donations to St John would be appreciated and can be made at the Service or posted to PO Box 508, Greymouth 7840. Messages to 12 Carroll Street, Runanga 7803. A Funeral Service to celebrate Frank's life will be held on his 81st birthday in the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Tainui Street, Greymouth, on Wednesday at 2.00pm followed by cremation on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium.







TAYLOR, Frank Powell:Passed away unexpectedly at his home in Runanga on September 19, 2020, in his 81st year. Deeply loved husband of Jenny, cherished dad and father-in-law of Carol and David Scott, Brenda and Split Lavery, and Helen Taylor and Rosco, loved Grandad Frank of Andrew and Kaitlin, Elizabeth, Tayla and Phill, Jack and Kelly, Matthew, and Samuel, loved Great-Grandad of Rakaia, Kaelyn, and Isabelle, precious brother and brother-in-law of the late Anne and George Teasdale, loved brother-in-law of Ron Davy, Jill and Ted Hockley, Helen and Laurie Hall, Kay and Ken Lindbom, and the late Norman and Margaret Davy, Pat and Simon Callanan, and Mona and Jim Cosgrove, a "Dear, Kind, Sweet and Lovely Uncle Frank", loved cousin and a friend of many. In lieu of flowers donations to St John would be appreciated and can be made at the Service or posted to PO Box 508, Greymouth 7840. Messages to 12 Carroll Street, Runanga 7803. A Funeral Service to celebrate Frank's life will be held on his 81st birthday in the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Tainui Street, Greymouth, on Wednesday at 2.00pm followed by cremation on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium. Published in The Press on Sept. 21, 2020

