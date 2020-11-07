Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Frank Robert (Bob):

On November 1, 2020, peacefully at Annaliese Haven Rest Home, Kaiapoi, after a long illness, aged 89 years. Dear friend of Ann, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Al (USA), Lynette and Richard, Ali, and the late Lisa, adored 'Pop' of Amy and Kevin; Ashley and Kayte, Mitchell and Hannah, Sam and Julia, Kalena and Jay; Hamish and Sarah, and Samantha and Mark; Liam, and Caragh, loved 'great-pop' of Clare; Owen; Pax, and Millie; Kai, and Indie; Gus, and Fleur.

"You have left a huge void

in our hearts,

Rest in peace Dad"

Special thanks to Dr Jono Ussher, and the team at Annaliese for the wonderful care given to Bob. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Bob Sutherland, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Bob's wishes a private family service has been held.







