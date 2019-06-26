MITCHELL,
Frank Ernest Leslie: (Q.S.M.)
On June 25, 2019, at Diana Isaac Village, passed away peacefully in his 91st year. Loving and devoted husband of the late Joan, caring and supportive father and father-in-law of Eve and John, Julie, Jeff and Norma, Andrew and Eriko, treasured Pop of Amy and Lance, Todd and Aly, Toni and Troy, Kirsty and Shannon, Emma and Evan, Jessica and Cameron, Sarah and Daniel, and a dearly loved Great-Poppy of Arabella, Jackson; Hanu; Taylor, and Lucas; Lorenzo; Hudson, Zach, and Hayden. Flowers are respectfully declined. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Frank Mitchell, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Frank's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, June 28, at 2.00pm. Private Cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on June 26, 2019