Passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Elloughton Gardens Rest Home, Timaru. In his 75th year. Loved youngest son of the late Dorothy (Dorrie) and James (Bon) Merrin. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Anne and Hugh Armstrong, the late Lewin, and the late Jennifer. Cherished uncle of Mary-anne and Richard Auger, James and Sandra Armstrong, the late Margaret, Daphne and the late Robert Montgomery, and Jane and Wayne Denley, and their families. Messages to c/- 21 Hewlings Place, Temuka. At Frank's request a private family service has been held.

Published in The Press on Oct. 17, 2020
