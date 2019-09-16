KEER-KEER,
Frank Robert (Robin):
On September 13, 2019, at Chatswood Retirement Village, aged 81 years. Dearly beloved life-long friend and husband of Jessica for 60 years, loved father of Graeme, Stuart, Hamish, and Angus and their families. Thanks to Jocelyn and the nursing staff at Chatswood. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Robin Keer-Keer, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Robin will be held in St Cuthbert's Anglican Church, 8 Governors Bay Teddington Road, Governors Bay, on Friday, September 20 at 10.00am, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Sept. 16, 2019