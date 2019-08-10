HARVEY, Frank Allistair:
Passed suddenly at home on August 7, 2019, with family beside him. Dearly loved husband of Helen, and the late Jan Harvey. Devoted dad and stepdad to John and Georgina; Raylene; Aaron and Rina Laurie; Alice, and Campbell Sims. Loved Grandad Frank to his 6 grandchildren. Beloved brother of Valerie (deceased), Elaine, Florence (deceased), Eileen, Ronald (deceased), Arthur (deceased), Alan, Graham (deceased), George, and Patricia.
Gone to find his forever office. Will be sadly missed by everyone he knew.
R.I.P Frankie.
A service to celebrate Frankie's life will be held at the Napier Sailing Club, 63 West Quay, Ahuriri, Napier, on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Western Hills Lawn Cemetery. Messages to the 'Harvey Family' C/- PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in The Press on Aug. 10, 2019