WAGHORN,
Francis Richmond
(Frank Snr):
Passed away peacefully at Reefton Hospital on October 25, 2019, aged 85. Beloved husband for 64 years of Robin, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Marie and Geoff Crook, Frank and Bronwyn, Angela Waghorn and Ian McLennan, Jan and Malcolm Moore, Evonne and Andrew Harman, and Don Elcock, loved grandad of Travis, Stacy, Hayden, Stephen, Alysha, Kayla, Kevin, Alana, Jake, Elsie, Emily, and Lucy, loved great-grandad of Keira, Archie, Quinn, and Azure, loved brother and brother-in-law of the Waghorn and O'Regan families, a loved uncle, cousin, and a friend of many. Messages to 151B Buller Road, Reefton 7830. A Funeral Service to celebrate Frank's life will be held in the Union Church, Shiel Street, Reefton, on Tuesday at 1.00pm. Frank will then be laid to rest at Burkes Creek Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Oct. 28, 2019