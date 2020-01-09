SOLE, Frances Alyce (Tup)

(nee McIntosh)

(formerly Perry):

Passed away in the care of Christchurch Hospital, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, aged 90. Dearly loved wife of the late Raymond Perry (Ray) and the late Alec Sole. Treasured mum of Raymond and Debbie Perry, and the late Carole Perry; Leolie (dec) and Gerald Ennis, also her late husband Barry Jones; and Sharon and Richard Moreham. Cherished grandmother and great-grandmother to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, also a much loved aunty and special friend to many. A celebration of Tup's life will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Saturday, January 11, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Fred Hollows Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to The Sole/Perry Family, c/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.

"May we continue to live in your example of kindness, generosity and love Tup. Thank you for blessing our lives. Be in peace."

Betts Funeral Services



