REID,
Francis James (Frank):
On July 2, 2020, Frank passed away peacefully at home, with his loving wife at his side, aged 63 years. Loving and devoted husband of Tracey, devoted dad and dad-in-law of Tim and Vanessa, treasured grandad of Isobelle, and Harry, loved son and son-in-law of Edith and the late Frank, the late Lyn and Barbara, caring big little brother to Ede and Ray; Ev and Tony, and a loved uncle and great-uncle. Special thanks to Mary Fairhall and the team at Nurse Maude for their loving care of Frank and his family. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Frank Reid, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Frank's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, July 7 at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on July 4, 2020