PASCOE,
Francis Enwood (Frank):
On November 13, 2019, peacefully with family at his side. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Fiona and Roger, Phillip and Leanne, Geoff and Nicola, loved Grand-Pop of Lucy, Harry; Rhiannon, Aidan, Katie, Emily, Sophie; and Hayley. Special thanks to the staff at Burwood Hospital Ward B2, and Elms Court for their wonderful care of our Dad. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Francis Pascoe, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Funeral Service for Frank will be held in the Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, November 19, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Nov. 16, 2019