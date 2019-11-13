McLAUGHLIN,
Francis Edward (Frank):
On Monday, November 11, 2019, peacefully at home. Dearly loved husband of Sheila. Much loved Dad of Peter and Judith, Jeff and Lisa, Fiona and Kerry, Terence and Rachel, Brendan, and Andrew and Natalie. Treasured Grandad of Grace, Kyle, Laura, and Luke, William and Kate, Charlotte and Portia, Cleo and Lulu and his future April grandchild. The family wish to thank Dr Bill Olds and palliative care. Messages may be addressed to the McLaughlin family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Requiem Mass for Frank will be Celebrated at St Teresa of Lisieux Catholic Church, 8 Puriri Street, Riccarton, Christchurch, on Monday, November 18, at 11.00am, followed by a burial at Shands Road Cemetery, 698 Shands Road. Recitation of the Rosary will be held at the Church on Sunday, November 17, at 5.00pm.
Published in The Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16, 2019