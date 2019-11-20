GIBSON,
Francis Michael (Frank):
Passed away peacefully on November 19, 2019, aged 94. Dearly loved husband of Dot, much loved dad and father-in-law of Marie and Gary Dixon, Linda and Max, Michael and Michelle, Julie and Alan Stevenson, and the late Pat Coll, loved grandad of Paul, Kirsty, Angela, Stephanie, Melissa, Jason, Matthew, and Holly, loved great-grandad of Bella, Jake, Tyler, Cody, Caleb, Jayden, Sam, Emma, Leah, Zak, Jordon, Findley, and Matoe, and a loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend of many. Messages to 351 Main South Road, Paroa, Greymouth 7805. Flowers respectfully declined. A Funeral Service for Frank will be held in St Patrick's Catholic Church, High Street, Greymouth, on Saturday, at 11.00am. Frank will then be laid to rest at the Karoro Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Nov. 20, 2019