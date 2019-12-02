FREWEN, Francis
James Patrick: SBStJ
On November 30, 2019, peacefully at Terrace View Retirement Village, Ashburton. Aged 81 years. Much loved husband of the late Joy. Treasured and loved Dad of Valda and partner Grant, and Patricia and the late Brent. Loved grandad of Aidan, Monique; and Holly. Messages to PO Box 2572, Wakatipu, Queenstown 9349. No flowers by request please, but donations to St John Twizel would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Francis's life will be held at the Church of the Holy Name, Sealy Street, Ashburton, on Wednesday, December 4, commencing at 11.00am, followed by private cremation at the Ashburton Crematorium.
Published in The Press on Dec. 2, 2019