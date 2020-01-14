COX,
Francis Christopher (Frank):
Peacefully passed away on January 12, 2020 at Archers Retirement Village. Loved father of Barbara and Jeffery, and loved father-in-law of Sharon and Polomali. Loved brother of Nell, Win, Mary, Nancy and the late Fred, Emily, Syd, Harry and Billy. Sadly missed grandfather and 'Gramps' to all of his great-grandchildren. Messages to the Cox Family, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A memorial service for Frank will be held on Thursday, January 16, at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Jan. 14, 2020