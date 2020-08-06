Francis CLARK

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis CLARK.
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

CLARK,
Francis Paul (Frank):
Reg. No. 825075 NZ Army. Peace Corps, Malaya.
On August 5, 2020, at Cashmere View Care Home, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Damien (Mary), much loved father and father-in-law of Tania and Gary, Edward and Bridget, Pieta and Jeremy, Ricard and Philippa, loved grandfather of Isabella, Jackson, Eva Marie and Hunter. Special thanks to the staff at Cashmere View for the exceptional care and support of Frank and his family. You are welcome to spend time with Frank and his family at Tania and Gary's until Saturday 1.00pm. A Private Cremation will follow on Saturday afternoon.

logo
Published in The Press on Aug. 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.