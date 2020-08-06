CLARK,
Francis Paul (Frank):
Reg. No. 825075 NZ Army. Peace Corps, Malaya.
On August 5, 2020, at Cashmere View Care Home, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Damien (Mary), much loved father and father-in-law of Tania and Gary, Edward and Bridget, Pieta and Jeremy, Ricard and Philippa, loved grandfather of Isabella, Jackson, Eva Marie and Hunter. Special thanks to the staff at Cashmere View for the exceptional care and support of Frank and his family. You are welcome to spend time with Frank and his family at Tania and Gary's until Saturday 1.00pm. A Private Cremation will follow on Saturday afternoon.
Published in The Press on Aug. 6, 2020