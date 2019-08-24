Acknowledgment

BROWN,

Francis David Colin (Colin):

Nancy, along with Ann, John, Warwick, Heather, Craig, Sally, Nikki, and their families, would like to thank all family and friends for the love and support shown to us all on the passing of Colin, our much loved husband, father, father-in-law, granddad and great-granddad. Thank you for all the lovely baking, flowers and messages of support we have received. They have all been very much appreciated. Thank you to all who travelled from near and far to attend Colin's funeral and for your donations to the Canterbury Rescue Helicopter. He would have been humbled by such a send-off. Thank you again to Westmar for looking after all of us in that final week and also to Lamb & Hayward for their guidance. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our heartfelt thanks.



