Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis BROWN. View Sign Service Information Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel 467 Wairakei Rd Christchurch , Canterbury 033599018 Death Notice



Francis David Colin (Colin):

(Reg. 404330 WO, RNZAF WWII) (Formerly of Whitecliffs) Passed away at Westmar Darfield, on July 19, 2019, in his 98th year. Beloved husband of Nancy for 71 years, much loved father and father-in-law of Ann and John Ogilvie, Warwick and Heather, Craig and Sally, and Nikki, loved grandad and great-grandad of Simon, Andrea, and Emma; Sandra, Wilson, and Lily; Anna, Steve, and Gracie-Star; Rod, Mel, Harri, and Alex; Matthew, and Samuel; loved eldest son of the late David and Fanny Brown, brother of Gerry, Muriel, Merton, and the late Rae, and the late Pat. Special thanks to Ashley and his wonderful team at Westmar for their extra care and attention over this past week. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Colin Brown, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Westpac Rescue Helicopter would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Colin will be held in the Glentunnel Community Centre, 2562 Homebush Road, Glentunnel, on Thursday, July 25, at 1.30pm, thereafter interment in the South Malvern Cemetery.







BROWN,Francis David Colin (Colin):(Reg. 404330 WO, RNZAF WWII) (Formerly of Whitecliffs) Passed away at Westmar Darfield, on July 19, 2019, in his 98th year. Beloved husband of Nancy for 71 years, much loved father and father-in-law of Ann and John Ogilvie, Warwick and Heather, Craig and Sally, and Nikki, loved grandad and great-grandad of Simon, Andrea, and Emma; Sandra, Wilson, and Lily; Anna, Steve, and Gracie-Star; Rod, Mel, Harri, and Alex; Matthew, and Samuel; loved eldest son of the late David and Fanny Brown, brother of Gerry, Muriel, Merton, and the late Rae, and the late Pat. Special thanks to Ashley and his wonderful team at Westmar for their extra care and attention over this past week. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Colin Brown, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Westpac Rescue Helicopter would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Colin will be held in the Glentunnel Community Centre, 2562 Homebush Road, Glentunnel, on Thursday, July 25, at 1.30pm, thereafter interment in the South Malvern Cemetery. Published in The Press on July 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers