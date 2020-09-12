BRILL,
Francis William (Frank):
On September 10, 2020, peacefully at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village; aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Anne Brill. Much loved father and father-in-law of Sue Thomas, Jenny Schulz and partner Ian Storr, Karen Brill, Ray Brill and wife Lynda Mitchell. Loved Grandfather of Jessica, Wendy, and Kirsty; Darrel, and Christopher; and their respective families and a loved Great-Grandfather of his 14 great-grandchildren.
R.I.P.
Special thanks to the staff at Anthony Wilding and Woodcote Retirement Villages for their care and support. Messages to the Brill family c/o P.O. Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Bernadettes Catholic Church, 76 Hei Hei Road, on Tuesday, September 15 at 1.00pm, followed by interment in the Shands Road Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Sept. 12, 2020