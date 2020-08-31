Francis ALEXANDRE

  • "My thoughts are with you Auntie Helen. Sorry to hear about..."
    - Tracey Quirke
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Sep. 3, 2020
1:30 p.m.
St Mary's Pro Cathedral
373 Manchester Street
Christchurch
Francis Hardiman (Frank):
Passed away at Parklands Care Home on Friday, August 28, 2020, aged 83 years. Much loved husband of Helen for 59 years. Son of the late Francis and Sabina Alexandre, loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and friend to many. A heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at Parklands for their excellent care of Frank. Messages for the Alexandre family may be sent to 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013.
"Forever loved and missed, until we meet again"
A Requiem Mass for Frank will be Celebrated at St Mary's Pro Cathedral, 373 Manchester Street, Christchurch, on Thursday, September 3 at 1.30pm, followed by burial at Memorial Park.

Published in The Press from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2020
