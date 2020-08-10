PEARCE, Francie Annette:
Passed away at Auckland Hospital after a short illness. Loving wife of the late Restell. Cherished mother of Greg, Carol, Diane and Jill. Mother-in-law to Sue, Peter, David and Kevin. Devoted Nana to Luke, Krista, Ben, Jess, Ruby and Sam, and Great-Nana to Luca, Juliette, Isabelle, Bluebelle and Scarlett.
Though your smile has gone forever
And your hand we cannot touch
We shall never lose the memory
Of the Mum we loved so much.
"There was never a more sweeter woman that has walked the earth than Mrs P" ...thanks Trish.
A service will be held at Academy Funeral Home, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Friday, August 14 at 11.00am, followed by private burial...Mum and Dad together again!
Published in The Press from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020