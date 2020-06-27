YOUNG, Frances Vivienne:
On June 26, 2020, peacefully at WesleyCare, aged 78 years. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Terry and Kyoko, the late Pauline and Bruce Davies, and Barbara and John Naysmith. Much loved aunty of Jon, and Nicola; Christine, Peter, and Catherine; Matthew, and Kate, and a much loved great-aunty. A treasured friend of the late Gail Coombes. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Frances Young, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to the University of Otago Foundation Trust – Cancer Research, would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Frances will be held in St Bartholomew's Anglican Church, 23 Cass Street, Kaiapoi, on Friday, July 3, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on June 27, 2020