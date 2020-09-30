TWORT, Frances Mary:
On September 27, 2020, Frances passed away peacefully at Rosewood Rest Home after a short illness; aged 71 years. Dearly loved sister of Berri Jnr; Anne; and the late Frank. A loved sister-in-law of Gordon and Kaye. Loved aunty and great-aunty of all her nieces and nephews. The family would like to acknowledge the care given to Frances by the staff at Rosewood Rest Home. Messages to the Twort family, c/- Academy Funeral Services, PO Box 111-01, Sockburn, Christchurch 8443. At France's request, a private cremation has been held.
Will be sadly missed
Published in The Press on Sept. 30, 2020