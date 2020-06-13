Acknowledgment



SWANN, Frances:



Bob and family sincerely thank everyone for their expressions of sympathy, support and kindness shown to us following the sad passing of Frances, a much loved wife, mother and grandmother to all her extended family. The phone calls, flowers, visits and cards were very much appreciated. Thank you to those who attended the celebration of Frances life. Special thanks to Dr Moginie, Becs from Forward Care Home Health, St John Ambulance Service and the team at Geraldine and Galbraith Funeral services for the wonderful care they provided to Frances.



Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement from the Swann family.



Published in The Press on June 13, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers