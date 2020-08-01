Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances SUGDEN. View Sign Service Information John Rhind Funeral Directors 13-19 London St Christchurch , Canterbury 033799920 Death Notice



(Val) (nee Glass):

Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, on Friday, July 24, 2020, aged 91 years, and after close to 68 years of marriage to her ever loving husband Clyde. A wonderful loving mother who will be sadly missed by her family, Graeme and Judith, David and Sharon, and Peter, her grandchildren Victoria and James, and Alexander; Geoffrey and Andrea, Philip and Leanne, Bridget and Chris, and great-grandchildren Oliver and Connor. A loving aunt to all her nieces and nephews. The family wish to express their heartfelt thanks to all the staff at the Christchurch and Burwood Hospitals, and Retirement Homes, Diana Isaac, Ngaio Marsh and recently Summerset on Cavendish. It was Val's wish for a private funeral and this was held at the Harewood Crematorium on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. In memory of Val, donations to St John Ambulance would be greatly appreciated and may be made online to bit.ly/fvsugden2407 Messages to the Sugden Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013.







Published in The Press on Aug. 1, 2020

