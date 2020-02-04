Frances SMITH

Passed away on February 2, 2020, after a long and courageous battle, aged 81. Beloved daughter of James Francis and Helen Kerr, and loved sister of Nan Beck (dec), David Kerr (dec), and Hannah Low. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Tracey and Darryl Clarke, and wonderful grandma to Brayden and Sophia. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude would be appreciated. Messages for the family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A service for Fran will be held at the Christchurch Crematorium Chapel, 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 10.00am.

Published in The Press on Feb. 4, 2020
