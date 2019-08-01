PAUL, Frances Paricio:
Passed peacefully while surrounded by family, on July 30, 2019, in Christchurch, NZ, aged 62 years. Born on January 6, 1957, in New York, USA, Frances was the dearly loved wife of Victor, adored mother of children Tom, Rachael, Colleen, and Tim, grandmother of Steffan, Izabella, Demi, Han, and Yara; sister of Larry, and Susan and daughter of Mellie and Ray. Frances was a loving, smiling, kind woman with enormous generosity. She always found a way to connect with people - young and old – and make them feel special. An extraordinary woman who loved spending time with family, friends and her beloved sausage dogs, she will be greatly missed. The family is especially grateful for the excellent care and commitment provided by the staff of Ward 26, Christchurch Public Hospital, and Nurse Maude Hospital. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Frances Paul, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations in the name of Frances Paul to NZ Women's Refuge (womensrefuge.org.nz) would be appreciated and may also be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Frances will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, Tomorrow (Friday), at 10.30am.
Published in The Press on Aug. 1, 2019