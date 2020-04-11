PATTINSON, Frances Olive:
On Monday, April 6, 2020, in peaceful repose on her couch, in her 96th year. Beloved wife of the late Robert George. Dearly loved Mum of Neil and Jill; Lee and Paul Vogel. Treasured Granma of Kate, Tony, and Chris; Josie, Sarah, Rosa, Grace, Hannah; and their husbands, partners, and children. Loved sister of Doreen, and the late Pauline, Noel and Alan; and much loved favourite Auntie. A wonderful friend to many over the years of tennis, drama, church, work, and Ngaio Marsh village. Francie had a generous, kind and beautiful heart which she shared with all. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Messages may be sent to PO Box 5237, Christchurch 8052, or to [email protected] Francie's ashes will be placed with Bob's in Neil and Jill's harbour view vineyard.
Published in The Press on Apr. 11, 2020