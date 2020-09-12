MOORE,
Frances Gaye (Gaye)
(nee Condon):
Passed away peacefully at Anthony Wilding, on September 9, 2020, in her 80th year. A much loved and cherished Mum of Victoria and Vanessa (deceased), and mother-in-law of Andrew Lohrey. "Amma" to Georgia and Jackson, and wife of Bob (deceased); a loved daughter of late Engie and Bill; best friend of June, and Nelly. Sincere thanks to Jan Wilkinson (neighbour), Adriel House, and Anthony Wilding for your compassionate care of Gaye. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John's would be appreciated and may be made online at
bit.ly/fgmoore0909
Messages may be addressed to The Family of Gaye Moore, 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral Service and Celebration of Gaye's life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from Whitmore or London Streets, Richmond, Christchurch, on Wednesday, September 16, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Sept. 12, 2020