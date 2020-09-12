Frances MOORE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances MOORE.
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2020
1:00 p.m.
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

MOORE,
Frances Gaye (Gaye)
(nee Condon):
Passed away peacefully at Anthony Wilding, on September 9, 2020, in her 80th year. A much loved and cherished Mum of Victoria and Vanessa (deceased), and mother-in-law of Andrew Lohrey. "Amma" to Georgia and Jackson, and wife of Bob (deceased); a loved daughter of late Engie and Bill; best friend of June, and Nelly. Sincere thanks to Jan Wilkinson (neighbour), Adriel House, and Anthony Wilding for your compassionate care of Gaye. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John's would be appreciated and may be made online at
bit.ly/fgmoore0909
Messages may be addressed to The Family of Gaye Moore, 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral Service and Celebration of Gaye's life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from Whitmore or London Streets, Richmond, Christchurch, on Wednesday, September 16, at 1.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press on Sept. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.