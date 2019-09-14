MILLAR, Frances (Brenda)
(nee Richardson):
Passed away peacefully at Summerset at Wigram on Friday, September 13, 2019; aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Alexander Malcolm, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Frances and Aldwyn Smith, Christine and Graham Payne, Pamela and Peter Yeatman and Brant and Donna. Dearly loved grandmother of 9, great-grandmother of 16 and great-great grandmother of 7. We would like to thank Management and staff of Summerset at Wigram for their loving care of our mother. In lieu of flowers a donation to The Stroke Foundation would be appreciated and can be made at the service. A Funeral Service will be held in the Academy Funeral Service Chapel, 65 Main South Road on Thursday, September 19, at 10.30 am. Followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press on Sept. 14, 2019