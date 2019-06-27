McKECHIE,
Frances Sadie Sabina:
On June 26, 2019, at Christchurch, aged 103 years. Loved wife of the late Hugh McKechie, loved mother and mother-in-law of Noel and the late Myra (USA), Murray and Elizabeth, Ken and Robyne, and Neville and Alison (Christchurch). Grandmother of the late Karen and the late Alison (USA), Diane and Randy Dominick (USA), Lisa, Deane and Clarinda, Kate and Guy Adams (Christchurch), Peter Taylor (Hamilton), and special great-grandmother to Ryan and Russell Dominick (USA), Aynslee and Jorja, Finbar, Oscar, and Ellis Adams (Christchurch), and Tabitha Taylor (Hamilton). Special thanks to the wonderful staff at the Fendalton Retirement Home, Bryndwr Road, Christchurch, for the care of Frances. Messages to the McKechie Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A private family service is planned.
Published in The Press from June 27 to June 29, 2019