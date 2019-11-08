McGRATH,
Frances Margaret (Fran):
MBChB
Born Timaru, December 16, 1954. Died at Wellington Hospital, on November 4, 2019. Partner and best friend of Edwin Daniel. Loved daughter of Con and Marie McGrath, and loved youngest sister of Cathy, Phil, Patricia, Maryann, Terry, Pauline and Mick. A loving aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Fran was a relentless and generous friend to many, a highly respected medical colleague, a champion for public health and a passionate social justice and equity warrior. A service to honour Fran's life will be held at The Pines, 50 The Esplanade, Houghton Bay, Wellington, on Monday, November 11, at 11.00am. A private cremation will follow. Messages for Edwin and family and whãnau via Harbour City Funeral Home, PO Box 14-366 Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241, or email [email protected] For further information contact Harbour City Funeral Home (04) 387-8301.
Published in The Press from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019