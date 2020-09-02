Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances MAHONEY. View Sign Service Information John Rhind Funeral Directors 13-19 London St Christchurch , Canterbury 033799920 Death Notice



Frances Ngaire (Ngaire):

On August 31, 2020, aged 102 years, at Diana Isaac Retirement Village. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack, loved mother and mother-in-law of Fr. Michael S.M., Michele and Ian McNish, and Paul and Eileen. Loved Nana and friend of Andrea and Michael Wake, Anthony and Sharon McNish, Helen and Nicholas Caldwell, Yvonne and Stephen Christensen, Rachael Settle and Michael Adams, and Mary-Joan and Marie-Clare Mahoney. A special great-nana Ngaire to Ella, Matthew and Peter Wake, Daniel, Victoria and Kate McNish, Rebekah and Sarah Caldwell, Rata and Bree Christensen and Liam, Holly and Jessica Settle.

R.I.P.

Messages to the family of the late Ngaire Mahoney c/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. The family sincerely thank the staff of Diana Isaac Rest Home for their wonderful kindness and care. A Requiem Mass for Ngaire will be celebrated at Christ the King Catholic Church, 90 Greers Road, Burnside, on Friday, September 4, at 11.00am, followed by burial at the Waimairi Cemetery, Grahams Road.







MAHONEY,Frances Ngaire (Ngaire):On August 31, 2020, aged 102 years, at Diana Isaac Retirement Village. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack, loved mother and mother-in-law of Fr. Michael S.M., Michele and Ian McNish, and Paul and Eileen. Loved Nana and friend of Andrea and Michael Wake, Anthony and Sharon McNish, Helen and Nicholas Caldwell, Yvonne and Stephen Christensen, Rachael Settle and Michael Adams, and Mary-Joan and Marie-Clare Mahoney. A special great-nana Ngaire to Ella, Matthew and Peter Wake, Daniel, Victoria and Kate McNish, Rebekah and Sarah Caldwell, Rata and Bree Christensen and Liam, Holly and Jessica Settle.R.I.P.Messages to the family of the late Ngaire Mahoney c/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. The family sincerely thank the staff of Diana Isaac Rest Home for their wonderful kindness and care. A Requiem Mass for Ngaire will be celebrated at Christ the King Catholic Church, 90 Greers Road, Burnside, on Friday, September 4, at 11.00am, followed by burial at the Waimairi Cemetery, Grahams Road. Published in The Press on Sept. 2, 2020

