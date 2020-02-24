Frances GIBSON

Died peacefully on February 21, 2020, at George Manning Lifecare, surrounded by her loving family, aged 71 years. Much loved wife of Brent, beloved mum of Chris, Louise, and Mary, step-mum of Melissa, treasured granny of seven, loved sister, mother-in-law, and friend. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Frances Gibson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Frances will be held in the South West Baptist Church, 244 Lyttelton Street, Spreydon, on Tuesday, February 25, at 10.30am, followed by interment at Sydenham Cemetery.

Published in The Press on Feb. 24, 2020
