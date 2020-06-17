BELCHER,
Frances Yvonne (Yvonne):
On June 14, 2020, peacefully at Summerset at Wigram, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Desmond (Des), much loved mother and mother-in-law of Brent and Karyn and family, and Ross and Angela, and loved grandmother of Matthew, Kate, and Anna. Special thanks to the staff at Summerset at Wigram. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Yvonne Belcher, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Memorial Service for Yvonne will be held in the Lincoln Event Centre, Meijer Drive, Lincoln, on Tuesday, June 23, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on June 17, 2020