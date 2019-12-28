Fontaine CLARK

Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Canterbury Crematorium Chapel
corner of Keighleys Road and Linwood Avenue
View Map
Death Notice

CLARK,
Fontaine Margaret Hinerakei
(Bubba):
Passed away on December 25, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Beloved daughter of Terrance Nuku and Riria Clark. Much loved sister, mother, cousin, aunty, niece and friend.
"Bubba is loved by all and will be missed by many"
Messages to the Clark family, c/o PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A service will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Keighleys Road and Linwood Avenue, on Monday, December 30, at 2.00pm
Published in The Press on Dec. 28, 2019
